These $125 Shoes Will Keep You Seriously Comfortable In Style

Californian brand Lusso Cloud, founded in 2019, engineers soft, supportive footwear so you can experience “comfort nirvana” wherever you go. The brand actually was first launched after being inspired by Justin Bieber wearing hotel slippers out and about in New York, which is why Lusso Cloud’s shoe range is reminiscent of a humble pair of slippers.

Extremely casual in style, Lusso Cloud’s Gehry shoes feature a waffle knit upper and a soft Triple Stacked memory foam EVA footbed which will provide support and make you ​​feel like you’re walking on air. The best bit though? They’re only $125!

These extremely cool shoes are available in a few different colours but, seriously, no matter which you choose, you’ll be comfortable in style! That’s because the Gehry is so versatile; you can wear them to afternoon beers with the boys, while you’re working from home, or just running errands.

Why buy the Lusso Cloud Gehry?

Incredibly comfortable and supportive

Extremely cool and unique in style

