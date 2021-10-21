These $68 Gym Shorts Are The Best We’ve Tried In 2021

Founded in 2007, Alo Yoga began with one simple goal: to create the best yoga gear. Having acheived that reputation quite quickly, the brand then expanded their range and began to create fashion foward activewear that’s also high-performing.

Crafted with performance driven fabrics, Alo’s 9″ Repetititon Shorts are lightweight and moisture-wicking; perfect for any kind of physical activity. Whether you’re a runner, a gym junkie, or someone who’s simply after some shorts to lounge around in at home, these are best shorts out there in terms of comfort, performance, and style!

Available in five different colours and at only US$68, the Repetition Short will become your new favourite gym shorts, and you’ll be finding excuses to wear them; extra gym session, anyone?

Why buy the Alo Repetition Short?

Perfect length for training

Great colours

High quality

They’re not Nike

$68.00 from Alo Yoga Plus free shipping