Deals

These $68 Gym Shorts Are The Best We’ve Tried In 2021

22 October 2021 by

Founded in 2007, Alo Yoga began with one simple goal: to create the best yoga gear. Having acheived that reputation quite quickly, the brand then expanded their range and began to create fashion foward activewear that’s also high-performing.

Crafted with performance driven fabrics, Alo’s 9″ Repetititon Shorts are lightweight and moisture-wicking; perfect for any kind of physical activity. Whether you’re a runner, a gym junkie, or someone who’s simply after some shorts to lounge around in at home, these are best shorts out there in terms of comfort, performance, and style!

Available in five different colours and at only US$68, the Repetition Short will become your new favourite gym shorts, and you’ll be finding excuses to wear them; extra gym session, anyone?

Why buy the Alo Repetition Short? 

  • Perfect length for training
  • Great colours
  • High quality
  • They’re not Nike

$68.00 from Alo Yoga Plus free shipping

If so, subscribe to our daily newsletter to receive our top tending stories.

More from Deals

These $119 Sustainable Sneakers Are Perfect For Summer

These $179 'Heat-Activated' Work Shoes Are The Most Comfortable You'll Ever Wear

This $30 Designer Face Mask Is A Celebrity Approved Must-Have

Dior’s 'Beach Capsule’ Is A Must Have Menswear Drop For Summer

These $219 Golden Goose Alternative Sneakers Are A Must Have

This $148 Men’s Hoodie Is Perfect For Beach Summer Nights

New on DMARGE